Shehnaaz Gill returns to Instagram two months after Sidharth Shukla's death.

Sharing her first post after Sidharth’s demise on September 2, Shehnaaz shared a poster of her and the late actor’s pic and revealed that she will be releasing a heartfelt tribute to him tomorrow, i.e., October 29. The poster featured Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s throwback pic wherein the two were seen having a hearty laugh. The poster also read as, “Tu Yaheen Hai…. My heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla. Releasing Tomorrow 12 PM”. Shehnaaz captioned the post as, “Tu mera hai aur …………………… @realsidharthshukla #Sidharthshukla”.

Shehnaaz's fans offered her support in the comment. “Welcome back be strong we all proud of u. Sid jaha bhi h usko apni shenaaz par naaz hoga (Wherever Sid is, he'd be proud of his Shehnaaz). Aap ne bahot motivation di h hame (You've motivated us a lot). thanks and be strong,” wrote a fan. “Vo shehnaaz ka hai aur shehnaaz ka hi rahega (He'll always be yours)," one commented. “Beautiful relationship... one of a kind,” read another comment.Sidharth died on September 2 due to a heart attack. He and Shehnaz grew close to each other when they were in the Bigg Boss house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won that same season in 2020. The duo also appeared together on reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 as guests and even featured in a few music videos together. They were recently also seen in Habit's music video, a song sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

