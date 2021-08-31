Shehnaaz goes bold and beautiful in new photo-op

Mumbai, Aug 31 Popular 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Shehnaaz Gill stunned all her fans and followers as she looked gorgeous in her picture on social media.

Shehnaaz posted a set of pictures on Instagram, where she is seen wearing a black lacy leotard. She is seen sitting on the floor as she posed for the camera.

The actress and singer, who is fondly called 'Katrina Kaif of Punjab', completed her look with reading glasses, a leopard print scarf and chose a long-bob haircut.

"With some stories, you really can't rush things. And it's often best just to sit back and enjoy the journey for what it is..."she wrote as the caption.

Shehnaaz and her 'Bigg Boss 13' close friend and actor Siddharth Shukla recently entered 'Bigg Boss OTT' as guests.

