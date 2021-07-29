Sherlyn Chopra accuses Raj Kundra of sexual assault, claims he kissed her forcefully

Sherlyn Chopra has levelled serious allegations of 'sexual misconduct' against businessman Raj Kundra, who has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in the pornography case. According to a report in Times of India, in her complaint, she alleged that Raj Kundra called her business manager about a proposal in 2019. After the business meeting on March 27, 2019, Sherlyn claimed that Raj Kundra came to her house without any prior intimation. As per the report, he landed at her place over an argument related to a text message. Sherlyn in her complaint alleged Raj Kundra started kissing her despite her resistance. TOI report quotes the actress as saying that she didn't want to be involved with a married man nor mix business with pleasure.

Sherlyn, said that Raj Kundra told her that his relationship with actress-wife Shilpa Shetty was complicated and he was stressed at home. Sherlyn claimed that she 'pushed' him away and ran to the washroom as she was scared. Yesterday, the magistrate rejected the bail plea of businessman Raj Kundra in connection with the porn case. The businessman was arrested by Mumbai police and detained till July 27, post that his detainment ended. He was later sent to judicial custody for 14 days during which he filed a bail plea to be announced on Wednesday i.e. 28th July. The Attorney-general of Esplanade court rejected the bail plea of Raj Kundra on the grounds that he being a powerful personality can threaten the witnesses and obstruct the inquiry. Raj Kundra's lawyer questioned the court if his client is a terrorist and that is why such kind of treatment is given to him. His lawyer also claimed that many of the accused in the case have been granted bail except Raj Kundra, who is also cooperating with the ongoing probe. The court rejected his lawyer's statement and mentioned Raj Kundra to be the key conspirator of the adult film app. Thus Mumbai Esplanade court rejected the bail plea of Raj Kundra and his business partner Ryan Thorpe.



