Sherlyn Chopra files sexual & mental harassment complaint against Raj Kundra & Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actor Sherlyn Chopra on October 14, filed a complaint against Raj Kundra & Shilpa Shetty Kundra for allegedly committing fraud against her & mental harassment.

I've filed a complaint to register FIR against Raj Kundra for sexual harassment, cheating & criminal intimidation, she said.

This comes a day after Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had threatened to sue her with a defamation suit and 'criminal proceedings before competent courts.

Raj is out on bail in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000. Raj was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Earlier when Kundra was arrested, Chopra spoke to the media and accused him of ‘misleading’ her and ‘persuading’ her to do ‘bold photoshoots for his company by stating that his wife Shilpa Shetty liked her work.