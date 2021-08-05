Shershaah Song Ranjha: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's chemistry is unmissable!

The much awaited romantic track 'Ranjha' from Shershaah film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead role has finally hit the web. Sharing a glimpse of Ranjha, Sidharth Malhotra wrote on Instagram, "Miles can't separate hearts. Bound with love are the tunes of #Ranjha! Song out now, swipe up on the insta story for the full song! #ShershaahOnPrime releases 12th August, only on @primevideoin (sic)."'This song is sung B Praak and Jasleen Royal and lyrics are penned by Anvita Dutt.

Talking more about the song Jasleen says: "This song is special to me at many levels. It's been very overwhelming on the whole. I was in a very emotional state of mind during the time I recorded this song. My best friend was going through a bad break-up and it was really overwhelming to see her go through it. This song helped me vent out all that was happening around me. It was kind of therapeutic. This song has layers of emotions of love, separation and everything in between. I really hope people resonate with it too. "Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, ‘Shershaah’ is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead along with Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar, and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles. On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the team of ‘Shershaah’ flew to Kargil to launch the trailer of ‘Shershaah’. Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah will premiere across 240 countries and territories on 12th August 2021 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

