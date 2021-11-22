Sheykhar Ravjiani drops teaser of his first non-film Hindi pop track 'Rang'

Mumbai, Nov 22 Sheykhar Ravjiani, of the music director duo Vishal-Sheykhar, is coming up with his first non-film Hindi pop song titled 'Rang' with lyrics penned by Priya Saraiya, the teaser of which has just been revealed and is making waves on the Internet.

Going by the teaser, the song promises to be poetry in motion as the most the music composer-singer takes on this beautiful track with an unique acoustic arrangement.

Sheykhar has crafted a soothing and soulful love song to perfection, which explores the intensity and passion of love and aims to present a tale that will tug at the heartstrings of the music lovers.

Talking about the song, Sheykhar says, "When I composed and sang 'Rang' it deeply resonated with me as it has the essence of a classic. Rooted in an Indian ethos but with a Latin-European musical expression, this song is deeply special to me. The teaser gives a glimpse of the beautiful video shot by Ravi Jadhav. Can't wait for the world to hear and see it".

A celebrated composer, singer, actor and television personality, Sheykhar has created immensely successful soundtracks for over 65 Hindi films and has sung and composed globally acclaimed tracks in collaboration with international artistes. Some of his landmark soundtracks in association with Vishal Dadlani like 'Anjaana Anjaani', 'Salaam Namaste', 'Om Shanti Om', 'Bluffmaster!' and 'Chennai Express' still rule the hearts of the audience.

'Rang' presented by the South Asian music label, Sufiscore, will be released on November 29.

