'Shiddat' director Kunal Deshmukh on why he wanted to make a musical love story

Mumbai, Sep 17 Director Kunal Deshmukh, who currently awaits the release of his film 'Shiddat', says he wanted to craft a musical love story for quite a while, where songs bring you closer to the characters.

The director said that the film has made sure that dream comes true.

He said: "Romantic musicals are a very special genre, fans have always enjoyed a colourful celebration of love filled with song and dance. I wanted to craft a musical love story for quite a while, where songs bring you closer to the characters. 'Shiddat' has made sure that dream comes true".

'Shiddat' tells the story of Kartika and Jaggi, two pure souls who are smitten by each other, but are torn apart by destiny.

The director added: "It is delightful to know that the trailer is getting great reactions on social media and people are excited for the film. 'Shiddat' is our melodious gift to audiences all over, and I am glad they are looking forward to it."

The film stars Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from October 1.

