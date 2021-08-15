Shikha Talsania: There's massive scope for regional content on OTT

New Delhi, Aug 15 Shikha Talsania is marking her Marathi debut with 'Shantit Kranti' which will be streaming on a digital platform. The actress says there is huge scope for regional content on the OTT space

Talking about the scope for regional content on OTT, Shikha told : "Huge! Massive! We need more of it now! And thanks to technology mentoring our borders and thanks to subtitles, we need to see the different content being created from the different parts of our own country. It's filled with rich and nuanced content."

The actress shared that the script and character of 'Shantit Kranti' lured her to sign up for the Marathi series.

"The directors are dear friends. I've done a lot of plays with Sarang. I've been a fan of their work since they began Bhadipa. The script and character were fabulous and speaking in Marathi was a challenge for me as a performer. How could I pass it up, I had to say yes and do it," she said.

Does she plan to explore more in this space?

"Absolutely, it's the characters that matter at the end of the day. Give me a good script, fun character, great directors and co-stars - I'm game. I'll explore all of it in any language!" she said.

The actress will be seen playing a Yoga practitioner. 'Shantit Kranti' is directed by Sarang Sathaye and Paula McGlynn.

'Shantit Kranti' will soon be streaming on SonyLIV.

