Shilpa Shetty and family bid Ganpati Bappa goodbye in Raj Kundra's absence

Shilpa Shetty bid goodbye to Ganesha during the visarjan on Saturday. Shilpa Shetty was accompanied by her son Viaan, daughter Samisha, mother Sunanda and other family members during Ganpati visarjan. Earlier, the actress had shared pictures wearing pink outfits, with her kids. On Thursday, the actress brought home Lord Ganesh's idol from the Lalbaug workshop. The actress took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her celebrations. In one of the images, she can be seen feeding ladoos to her kids -- Viaan and Samisha.

As for the caption, the actress wrote a Ganpati puja mantra. It reads, “Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah...Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah...Ashta Vinayak Namo Namah...Ganapati Bappa Moraiya. Our Gannu Raja is back to visit us.” She also added a bunch of emojis to express her excitement. Actress Bipasha Basu couldn't stop herself from dropping a comment under the photo. She wrote, “Cuties. God bless you all”. Director Sabbir Khan reacted with a bunch of red hearts. Shilpa is celebrating this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi without her husband Raj Kundra as he is currently in jail in the porn video racket case.

