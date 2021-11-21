Shilpa Shetty and Kundra to file for divorce? Here's the exact truth

Shilpa Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra, have been courted in controversy for the past many months. It all started after the tainted businessman was arrested in a pornography case. Soon after his arrest, reports of a rift between the two surfaced on the internet. However, Shilpa Shetty, during the time Raj Kundra was in jail, never spoke about the case or their relationship. Several media reports earlier had stated that Shilpa will file for divorce and will move out of Raj Kundra's house with her children Viaan and Samisha. A report in Gyan TV, quoting a friend of Shilpa Shetty, stated that Shilpa doesn't want her children to get affected by the situation surrounding her family and will file for a divorce soon.



However, a public announcement regarding the same hasn't been made by anyone. But, the rumours appear to be baseless as per a Pinkvilla report. The report states that the couple couple, who will be celebrating their 12th anniversary on November 22, is planning for a quiet romantic dinner at Bastian Worli. This time, there will be no party (for obvious reasons) but just the husband and wife's romantic night out. With this, their divorce rumours have also been dismissed. Shilpa and Raj got married on November 22, 2009. They welcomed son Viaan in 2012 and welcomed daughter Samisha, born via surrogacy. On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Hungama 2. She had taken a break from work and has now returned. The actress is more active on television and is currently judging Super Dancer Chapter 4.

