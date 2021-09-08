Shilpa Shetty brings home Ganpati as she gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi

Every year Shilpa Shetty brings home idol of Ganpati Bappa and this year is no different as the Hungama 2 actress was spotted taking the idol from the Lalbaug workshop to her home. The actress, who has had a tough few months looked happy as she was clicked by the paps.

On the work front, is currently part of Super Dancer Chapter 4. On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Hungama 2. The film had her in the lead with Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhash. It is directed by Priyadarshan and it premiered on Disney+Hotstar.

