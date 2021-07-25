Shilpa Shetty broke down during house raid - Reports

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch for production and distribution of pornographic content. On Friday, Crime Branch team raided the Juhu bungalow owned by Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra in connection with the case. According to a report on Free Press Journal, Shilpa Shetty had an argument with her husband Raj Kundra and while giving her statement to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the actress broke down. The actress was reportedly shaken and upset as she recorded her statement which went on to nearly two hours. In her statement, Shilpa Shetty has denied her involvement in the company, claiming she was not aware of the exact content of the controversial HotShots app in question, which was used for distribution of adult content.

She also mentioned that erotica is different from porn, for which her husband has been accused of, and that he is not involved in producing porn content. Earlier a Mumbai Court sent Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe to police custody till 27 July in connection with the case. Mumbai Police had produced Kundra and Thorpe before magistrate court seeking further custody for seven days. The police told the court that they suspect money earned from pornography was used for online betting."This is why transactions between Raj Kundra's Yes bank account and United Bank of Africa account need to be investigated," said the police.The Mumbai Police on Tuesday informed that the Property Cell of its Crime Branch had so far arrested a total of 11 people, including Kundra for their alleged involvement in the crime."He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this," Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale had said. The case was registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and the use of apps.



