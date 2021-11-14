Shilpa Shetty denies reports of cheating businessman of 1.51 crores

Hours after reports emerged that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra cheated a businessman of Rs. 1.51 crores the Hungama 2 actress has now released a official statement on the same. Reacting to the same, Shilpa shared on Twitter, “Woke up to an FIR registered in Raj and my name! Shocked!! To set the record straight, SFL Fitness, a venture run by Kashiff Khan. He had taken naming rights of brand SFL to open SFL Fitness gyms around the country. All deals were struck by him and he was signatory in banking and day-to-day affairs. We are not aware of any of his transactions nor have we received a single rupee from him for the same. All the franchisee's dealth directly with Kashiff. The company closed in 2014 and was entirely handled by Kashiff Khan.”

She further expressed that her reputation is being damaged with such complaints. “I have worked very hard over the last 28 years and it pains me to see that my name and reputation is getting damaged and dragged so loosely to get eyeballs. My rights as a law abiding proud citizen in India should be protected. With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra,” signed off the actress.The complainant alleged that in July 2014, Kaashif Khan, the director of SFL Fitness company, along with Shetty, Kundra and others asked him to invest Rs 1.51 crore into the enterprise to earn a profit, as reported by PTI.The complainant claimed he was assured that the SFL Fitness company will provide him a franchise and open a gym and spa at Hadapsar and Koregaon in neighbouring Pune, but it did not materialise, as per the FIR.Later, when the complainant sought his money back, he was allegedly threatened, the police official said quoting the complaint.Based on the complaint, the Bandra police registered the FIR under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention), he said, adding that an investigation into the case was underway.

