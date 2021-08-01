Shilpa Shetty faces monetary loss of Rs 2 crore after Raj Kundra's arrest in porn scandal

Super Dancer is a kids' dance reality show which is loved by the audiences. The show is hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi aka mamaji. Geeta Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and Anurag Basu judge the show. The show has always managed to gain good TRPs and managed to rank on the BARC chart. Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a judge on the Super Dancer chapter 4 show. According to a report in Bollywood Life, the Hungama 2 actress is one of the highest paid judges in the reality show and earns around 18 to 20 lakhs per episode. However, Shilpa Shetty's fortune has changed after the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in porn scandal.

Shilpa has skipped shoot ever since Raj Kundra was arrested. In her absence, Karisma Kapoor was roped in as her replacement for one episode, and the upcoming episode will see Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh arriving as special guests. While there are speculations of Shilpa being ousted from the show an official confirmation is still awaited. Shilpa's absence has costed her big time as she stands to lose somewhere around 2 crore as two episodes being aired every week. The actress recently, filed a defamation suit in Bombay High Court against 29 media personnel and media houses, accusing them of "false reporting and maligning her image" after her businessman-husband Raj Kundra was arrested for the alleged creation and distribution of pornographic content. She also requested the Court to issue a mandatory order directing the defendants to delete all the defamatory articles and videos from their websites and social media platforms and even issue an unconditional apology. However, the court said that her plea calling for restraining media reportage will have a "chilling effect" on the freedom of press.