Shilpa Shetty fought with Raj Kundra during raid, said family's reputation was ruined

Shilpa Shetty reportedly got into a major argument with Raj Kundra during a raid conducted at their home by the crime branch. According to a Hindustan Times report, The Hungama 2 actress burst into tears during the argument and the team had to step in to calm her down. She also told the cops that she was not in the know of his actions. The report further adds, Shilpa was very upset after the interrogation. She and Kundra had a huge argument where she shouted and asked him what was the need of doing such a thing and why he did everything. The crime branch team had to intervene between the couple to pacify the actress. Shilpa tearfully told the police that she was not aware of the contents of Raj’s app.

Shilpa confronted Raj and told him that his actions resulted not only in the family name being ruined but also cancellation of endorsements and financial losses. “She asked him what was the need of doing such things when they achieved a standing in society,” the Mumbai Police sources said. Raj was arrested last Monday in connection with a porn case. He has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. Meanwhile, the police have so far not found any evidence that would suggest Shilpa's involvement in the case. She has been questioned twice-once at the police station and once at her residence in Juhu. On Tuesday, Raj Kundra was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.