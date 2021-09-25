Shilpa Shetty highlights importance of 'recovering' amid husband Raj Kundra's case

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty recently shared a thoughtful message on 'recovering from suffering' amid the ongoing porn racket controversy surrounding her husband and businessman Raj Kundra.

The actor, who has been quite active on social media even after the controversy, keeps on sharing motivational posts on her Instagram account.

Taking to her IG story, the 'Dhadkan' actor shared a picture from a book that included a quote by Christiaan Barnard.

The quote read, "Suffering isn't ennobling, recovery is."

Below the quote was a thoughtful message emphasizing how the recovery process from difficult times makes one stronger.

It ended with a thought, "I hate bad times as much as anyone does, but I know I'm strong enough to get through them and recover from them."

This post from Shilpa came after her husband Raj was granted bail on Monday by a Mumbai Court in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000.

The court has also granted bail to Raj's associate Ryan Thorpe. He will also have to furnish a surety of Rs 50,000.

The Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch had submitted a 1500-page supplementary charge sheet before Esplanade Court in connection with the pornography case against Raj.

Raj was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after taking a brief hiatus following her husband's arrest, Shilpa is once again busy judging the dance reality show 'Super Dancer 4', alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. On the film front, she was recently seen in Priyadarshan's 'Hungama 2'.

( With inputs from ANI )

