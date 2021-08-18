Shilpa Shetty makes her first public appearance after Raj Kundra's arrest in porn case

Shilpa Shetty has been all over the news post her husband Raj Kundra's arrest in pornography case. Since then, the actress avoided making public appearances. There was also a buzz going on that Shilpa, who is a part of the judges panel of reality show 'Super Dance', will be replaced by another actress. However, dismissing all the rumours, Shilpa has now resumed the shooting for the dance reality show as she returned on the sets after almost three weeks. A video of the actress has surfaced wherein Shilpa was seen stepping out of her vanity van and was heading for the shooting of Super Dancer 4. In the video, Shilpa was seen wearing a beautiful red and blue coloured saree with floral print. Interestingly, as the actress had resumed the shooting of Super of Dancer 4.

Shilpa Shetty is seen as a judge on Super Dancer 4 along with Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu and has been associated with the dance based reality show since its inception in 2016.Earlier, her co-judge and director, Anurag Basu in his recent interaction with Hindustan Times, said, the entire team of Super Dancer 4 misses Shilpa on the sets. “Yes, absolutely, we miss Shilpa a lot on set. There’s a bonding between all of us, who’re a part of the show, and which also includes people behind the scene and the choreographers. We’re a small family and when one person isn’t around, then bahut mushkil hota hai. Shilpa is dear to us,” the filmmaker was quoted saying. On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Priyadarshan's laugh-riot Hungama 2 which starred Paresh Rawal and Mezaan Jaffery in pivotal roles.