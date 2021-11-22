Shilpa Shetty on her 12th marriage anniversary with husband Raj Kundra

Actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra completed 12years of marriage today. The actress took her Instagram to share this special news. She wrote "This moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfill a promise; of sharing the good times & bearing the hard times, of trusting in love & God to show us the way… side by side, day by day. 12 years and not counting… Happy Anniversary, Cookie Here’s to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possession our children. Heartfelt gratitude to all our well-wishers, who have been with us through thick and thin (sic)."

Shilpa and Raj Kundra went through the toughest time this year the actress's husband Raj Kundra were in custody in connection with a pornography case he spend 60 days in jail. Raj has been accused of making and publishing porn films through his apps. He has also deleted all his social media account.

Recently, the duo again got in trouble. The couple was accused of the cheating case. The complainant alleged that in July 2014, Kaashif Khan, the director of SFL Fitness company, along with Shetty, Kundra, and others asked him to invest Rs 1.51 crore into the enterprise to earn a profit.