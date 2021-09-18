Shilpa Shetty puts out yet another cryptic post, talks about 'new endings'

Mumbai, Sep 18 Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra uploaded a page from a novel on her Instagram story, leaving followers wondering what it meant. It is the second such post by the actress after the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in a porn-related case.

The post, uploded on Saturday on her Stories, had a quote from author Carl Bard. It read: "Though no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending."

The page ended with two lines: "I don't have to be defined by things I've done in the past. I can make the future what I want it to be".

As a supplementary charge sheet was filed against Raj recently, Shilpa had gone to Vaishno Devi.

Earlier, in August, Shilpa had posted a quote from author Sophia Loren, which read: "Mistakes are part of dues one makes for a full life."

Shilpa celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her son Viaan and daughter Samisha a few days back.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor