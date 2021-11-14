Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra accused of committing 1.51 crore fraud

A businessman has lodged a cheating and forgery complaint against the couple and demanded Rs 1.51 crore. This case is connected to a fitness enterprise started by Shilpa and Raj. It is being alleged that the couple took money from investors across the country for this venture. The complainant has alleged that when he demanded the return of his Rs 1.51 crore, the couple threatened him. Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested in alleged pornographic film production and distribution case.

The news grabbed huge attention. However, after two months in September Raj finally got bail. The businessman has been keeping a low profile since then. Recently, he also deactivated his social media accounts. . The businessman remained in Arthur Road jail for two months and is currently out on bail. Recently, his and Shilpa Shetty’s pictures from their Himachal Pradesh trip were going viral on social media. This was the first time the couple made an appearance after the incident. On the work front, Shilpa made a comeback with the film Hungama 2