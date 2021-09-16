Shilpa Shetty reveals she was unaware of Raj Kundra's pornographgy business

Shilpa Shetty has said that she wasn't aware of what Raj Kundra was up to, according to the supplementary chargesheet filed in the porn racket case by the Mumbai Police. Shilpa also said that she was too busy with her 'own work'. She is listed as one of the 43 witnesses in the high profile case. “Raj Kundra started Viaan Industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons. I am not aware about the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Raj Kundra was up to," The Indian Express quoted Shilpa as having said to the police.

According to the Mumbai Police, Hotshots and Bollyfame were a few of the applications through which alleged pornographic content was uploaded online. The police in the chargesheet said that Raj used the Viaan Industries Mumbai office for the day-to-day operations of the alleged porn racket. The actress visited Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra to seek blessings of the Lord recently. Many pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet, wherein we can see Shilpa taking the journey to the shrine on a horse. She even interacted with other devotees there. Shilpa offered her prayers at the temple on Wednesday. Raj was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films