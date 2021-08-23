Shilpa Shetty seeks comfort in yoga after Raj Kundra's arrest in porn case

Shilpa Shetty on Monday took to Instagram to post a video of herself doing yoga. The actress shared that this is how she stays positive during a low point in her life. Shilpa shared that this is how she manages to stay positive and focused when she is at a low point in her life. "'Be your own warrior; strong enough to effect and defend positive change in your life!' Whether it's a low or high point, I only turn to yoga. It's the best remedy for me to stay positive, focused, and balanced. One of the most calming yet energising routines is that of the empowering 'Virbhadrasana, Malasana, and the dynamic hip opening' flow. The benefits are innumerable of incorporating these yoga asanas into your routine, wrote the Baazigar star.

After staying away from the media glare for three-weeks, Shilpa Shetty is back on the judges’ panel. The actor had taken a break after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in the production of porn films. Recently, Shilpa issued her first statement in reaction to the ongoing controversy stating that the case is sub judice and attributing false quotes on her behalf should be stopped. The Bollywood actor had posted a statement on Twitter. "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well-wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed... not only to me but also to my family." On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 which was a flop at the box-office.