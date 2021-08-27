Shilpa Shetty shares a cryptic post after Raj Kundra's arrest, says, 'I made a mistake'

Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram to share a picture of an excerpt from a book that talked about mistakes. The page had a quote by Sophia Loren that read, "Mistakes are the part of the dues one pays for a full life. "Talking about mistakes, it read, "We can't make our lives interesting without making a few mistakes here and there. We hope that they won't be dangerous mistakes or mistakes that hurt other people. But there will be mistakes."

It further added, "We can see our mistakes as things we'd like to forget or as our most interesting, challenging and stimulating experiences. Not because of the mistakes themselves but because of what we learned from them. "It concluded by, "I'm going to make mistakes, I will forgive myself and learn from them. "Shilpa has also returned to work following her absence from the Super Dancer Chapter 4 set. The Baazigar actress received a warm welcome on the show after her week long absence from the dance show. For the unversed, Shilpa’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra, was arrested by the Mumbai Police last month for having alleged connections to a pornography racket. The Police clarified that the investigation found no active role of Shilpa. On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the film 'Hungama 2' helmed by Priyadarshan. The film opened to negative reviews upon its release.