Shilpa Shetty spotted with daughter Samisha amid Raj Kundra's arrest in porn case

Shilpa Shetty was spotted with her daughter Samisha in Mumbai on Saturday. The Hungama 2 actress has been keeping low profile post arrest of her husband Raj Kundra. Last month, he was arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with a porn case. It was only a few days ago, the actress returned on the sets of the Super Dancer 4. Pictures and videos shared online showed the actor, in a saree, stepping out of her trailer and walking towards the set in silence. She also waved to the paparazzi.

Few days ago, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram to share a picture of an excerpt from a book that talked about mistakes. The page had a quote by Sophia Loren that read, "Mistakes are the part of the dues one pays for a full life. "Talking about mistakes, it read, "We can't make our lives interesting without making a few mistakes here and there. We hope that they won't be dangerous mistakes or mistakes that hurt other people. But there will be mistakes. "It further added, "We can see our mistakes as things we'd like to forget or as our most interesting, challenging and stimulating experiences. Not because of the mistakes themselves but because of what we learned from them." It concluded by, "I'm going to make mistakes, I will forgive myself and learn from them." On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the film 'Hungama 2' helmed by Priyadarshan.

