Shilpa Shetty welcomes sister Shamita after returning from Bigg Boss OTT

Shamita Shetty was the most talked-about contestant of Bigg Boss OTT as her entry in the show came just a few weeks after her brother-in-law Raj Kundra, actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, was arrested in connection with a porn racket. Shamita emerged as the second runner-up in the show and her bond with Raquesh Bapat was one of the major highlights. The Zeher actress was welcomed home by sister, actress Shilpa Shetty. On Sunday, Shilpa took to Instagram to share three adorable pictures with Shamita.

“And my Tunki is back yaaay ♥️♥️ You not gonna be able to get out of this tight SQUEEZE @shamitashetty_official. Welcome home ♥️ #sisterlove #sister #bosslady #sistersquad (sic)," she wrote alongside the pictures.Shilpa earlier praised Shamita’s efforts inside the Bigg Boss house. She captioned her post, “My Tunki is in the Top 5 and I’m such a proud sister. Her honesty and dignity through this journey inside the #BiggBoss house makes me happy to see her come into her own. You are already MY winner my darling ♥️Hope you all make her the BIGG BOSS winner, #InstaFam (sic). Earlier, Shamita shared a video where she thanked her fans for all the support she got during her stay in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Divya Agarwal won the Bigg Boss OTT title and took home the cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

