Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra gets bail in pornography case

A Mumbai court has granted r Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra bail in the ongoing pornography case . As per ANI, "Mumbai court grants bail to businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000." The businessman was in judicial custody since July 19 for alleged involvement in the production of adult films. As per ANI, Ryan Thorpe also was granted bail by the Mumbai Court in the same matter.

In his bail application, Kundra had claimed that he was being made a 'scapegoat' and that there was not single evidence in the supplementary charge sheet of him being actively involved in the creation of the alleged questionable content. Kundra was arrested on July 19 along with 11 other people after being booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act. Mumbai police filed a 1500-page chargesheet containing the statements of 43 witnesses including Shilpa Shetty and Sherlyn Chopra.

