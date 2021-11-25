Shobhit Sinha on his web debut as dialogue writer for 'The Great Weddings of Munnes'

Mumbai, Nov 25 Writer Shobhit Sinha who has worked on shows like 'Comedy Circus', 'Entertainment ki Raat' and many more is now making his debut on OTT as a dialogue writer for Raaj Shaandilyaa's upcoming comedy web series titled 'The Great Weddings of Munnes'.

Talking about his debut and Raaj, Shobhit says: "This is my web series debut as a dialogue writer and I am overwhelmed that it is Raaj Shaandilyaa who has given me this opportunity."

"He is the person who has given me my major first break. We sync well with each other's creative mindset and that's how we make a great pair. Looking forward to making this web series a laught riot through my dialogues."

'The Great Weddings of Munnes' is created and produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa. It features Abhishek Banerjee and Barkha Singh in the main lead and the show is directed by Sunil Subramani. The Jio Studios Original web series will premiere on Voot Select in 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor