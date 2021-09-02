SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla passes away due to cardiac arrest

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 2, 2021 11:46 AM2021-09-02T11:46:50+5:302021-09-02T11:53:39+5:30

In a shocking incident, actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday at Cooper Hospital. He was 40. As per news reports, Shukla ...

In a shocking incident, actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday at Cooper Hospital. He was 40. As per news reports, Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. The news has come as a shock for his fans as the actor recently appeared on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. 

Siddharth was the winner of Bigg Boss 13 was a very popular face of television industry .  He was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.

 

Tags :Sidharth ShuklaBigg Boss 13Shehnaz Gill