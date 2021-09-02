SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla passes away due to cardiac arrest

In a shocking incident, actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday at Cooper Hospital. He was 40. As per news reports, Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. The news has come as a shock for his fans as the actor recently appeared on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill.



Siddharth was the winner of Bigg Boss 13 was a very popular face of television industry . He was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.





TV actor Siddharth Shukla passes away, say Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/z1o3aESFP9 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2021