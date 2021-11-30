Shocking! Pic of Jacqueline Fernandez kissing jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar goes viral

Jacqueline Fernandez has once again found herself in the centre of a new controversy after a image surfaced recently in which the Kick actress can be seen kissing Sukesh in a mirror selfie. The actress holds him tight in the image. The image, as per report, dates back to April and June this year when Sukesh was released from jail on interim bail. The 27-yr-old Chandrasekhar, a native of Bengaluru, faces 15 FIRs. To lead a lavish lifestyle, he duped people in Bengaluru and Chennai of several crores. He is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. On August 23 earlier this year, the ED had “seized" a luxurious sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh cash, and over a dozen luxury cars in connection with the money-laundering case against Sukesh.

He is also an accused of running an extortion racket worth Rs 200 crore from inside the Tihar jail.P osing as politician’s relative, it is alleged that he has duped more than 100 people promising to get their job done. He used buy expensive cars, included Rolls Royces, from the extorted money.As per reports, ED sources have said that Sukesh Chandrasekhar had met Jacqueline Fernandez about four times in Chennai and even arranged a private jet for her. Last month, Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned for seven hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife, actor Leena Maria Paul. Chandrasekhar's lawyer Anant Malik had earlier claimed that Jacqueline was in a relationship with Sukesh. However, Jacqueline's spokesperson has denied the claim.

