Shooting of Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel to begin in November?

After a gap of 20 long years, Anil Sharma is all set to direct his ambitious film Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. According to a Pinkvilla report, the sequel will have a addition in cast which includes Utkarsh, the director’s son. The movie will hit the floors in November this year as Anil Sharma has zeroed in on the screenplay and script. “Anil Sharma and his team of writers have been trying to crack the plot of a sequel to Gadar for a while now and they finally have the entire screenplay in place. Much like the first part, the sequel too will speak of the India – Pakistan conflict with Sunny Deol taking down the entire country. The pre-production work has already begun and the makers are gearing up to take the film on floors around the month of November,” read the website’s report.

The sequel will see Sunny’s character, returning to Pakistan for his son, thus, making the sequel a father-son driven story. “Gadar was a juggernaut of emotions with Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) fighting against the whole of Pakistan for the love of his life, Sakeena (Ameesha Patel). In the second instalment, the makers have zeroed in on the father-son emotion,” was previously reported by Pinkvilla. Anil Sharma will be producing the film with Zee Studios; also the sequel will have a fresh face opposite Utkarsh who will play his onscreen love interest. The shy role of Deol was praised, earning him a Best Actor nomination at the ceremony of 47th Filmfare Awards, while Patel garnered the Filmfare Special Award as well as a nomination for Best Actress. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha ranks among the top 3 Indian films in all-time highest footfalls.