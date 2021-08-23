Shooting resumes for Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Mission Majnu'

Mumbai, Aug 23 Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna resumed shooting for their upcoming film 'Mission Majnu' on Monday.

The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP), Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty

Talking about resuming shooting, Garima Mehta said, "After a brief pause, 'Mission Majnu' is back in action with strict protocols and guidelines. In this 15-day schedule, we will shoot critical sequences of the film. It's great to be on the sets again and the cast and crew are excited to move towards the successful completion of the film."

The first 45-day schedule was shot across locations in Lucknow.

The second schedule of the shoot has started with Sidharth, Rashmika, Sharib Hashmi, Parmeet Sethi, Anant Mahadevan and Kumud Mishra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor