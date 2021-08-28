Shraddha Kapoor to tie the knot with photographer Rohan Shrestha In 2022?

Rohan Shrestha for the longest time now. The duo have been painting the town red with their not-so-rumoured anymore relationship. While the two have not opened up about it yet, the alleged couple is spotted spending time every now and then. Reports are rife that Shraddha and Rohan are going to tie the knot next year in 2022.Now in an interview with a leading media portal, Shraddha Kapoor's cousin-brother, Priyaank Sharma and maasi, Padmini Kolhapure, have reacted to these ongoing speculations about Shraddha and Rohan's wedding.

In an interview with India.com, Shraddha Kapoor's cousin, Priyaank Sharma, was asked to address the ongoing reports about his sister's wedding with her boyfriend, Priyaank Sharma. The actor clearly stated that a wedding is always a good prospect to look forward to and added that he isn't the right person to comment on these speculations about Shraddha and Rohan's wedding in 2022. Priyaank said, “I am going to say no comments, main kya bolun yaar. But yes, if you say looking forward to it, then obviously, weddings are good to look forward to. The more the merrier, why not!" Padmini Kolhapure, gave an interesting reaction, as she giggled and gave a gripping reply. She said, "Marriage, wow! That's a strange question. Agar waisa hoga toh khabar mil jaigi.”Earlier, Shakti Kapoor had stated that he has no objection to anyone she chooses. Revealing that he will always stand by her decision, Shakti had said, "Why only Rohan Shrestha? If she comes and tells me whoever she has chosen and wants to settle down with, I will not have any objection." For the unversed, Rohan is the childhood friend of Ranveer Singh. Earlier this year, Rohan's father, Rakesh Shrestha told a leading daily that if the couple wants to tie the knot, they have his blessings. “If they decide to marry each other, I will happily do everything for them. The word 'objection' does not exist in my dictionary. And let me tell you, I call Rohan as 'My Dream', I rarely address him as 'Rohan',” he said.

