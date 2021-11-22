Shreya Ghoshal introduces her baby boy to fans with a cute and adorable picture

Singer Shreya Ghoshal successfully kept her son Devyaan away from social media ever since he was born. The ace singer as often seen sharing some glimpses of her son until today when she finally treated her fans with her baby boy's first picture. Taking to the Instagram handle, Shreya shared some adorable pictures of Devyaan. Shreya captioned the post as, “Hi everybody. I am Devyaan and I turned 6 months today. Currently, I am busy exploring the world around me, listening to my favourite songs, reading books with all kinds of pictures, laughing out loud at silly jokes and having deep conversations with my mom. She gets me. Thank you all for sending me your love and blessings.”

Earlier, Shreya had penned a sweet note announcing the arrival of her baby boy. In the note, Shreya expressed her excitement about this new addition in her life and stated that it is a never felt before emotion that she had experienced. Furthermore, the new mommy also expressed her gratitude towards fans for their countless blessings. “God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy,” Shreya wrote. Shreya had surprised her fans when she announced her wedding with childhood friend Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in a traditional Bengali wedding in February 2015. Ever since then, the Sunn Raha Hai singer was seen sharing love filled posts with her main man.

