Shriya Saran, Nithya Menen's female-centric movie 'Gamanam' seals release date

Hyderabad, Nov 21 Shriya Saran and Nithya Menen's female-centric multi-lingual pan-India film, 'Gamanam', is all set to hit the screens soon. The movie also stars Charu Haasan, Shiva Kandukuri, Priyanka Jawalkar, and Suhas in important lead roles.

Earlier on Sunday, the makers announced that the film will get a theatrical release on December 10. Billed to be an anthology, the movie 'Gamanam' is directed by debutante Sujana Rao. It is reported that 'Gamanam' is a compilation that recounts three stories.

One of the three stories would feature the love saga of Shiva Kandukuri, Priyanka Jawalkar. Shriya Saran is to play the lead in the movie, while one of the narratives revolves around the lives of orphan kids born and raised in a slum.

A few months ago, theatrical trailers in different languages were launched by Pawan Kalyan, Shivarajkumar, Fahadh Faasil, Jayam Ravi, and Sonu Sood. Now that the movie is all set for release, the makers are to start the promotions.

Ace writer Sai Madhav Burra is roped to pen down the dialogues, while maestro Ilayaraja has scored the music. The department of cinematography for 'Gamanam' is handled by Gnana Shekar V.S. Aspiring producers Ramesh Karutoori and Venki Pushadapu in collaboration with Gnana Shekar V.S. have bankrolled the movie under the banners Kria Film Corp and Kali Productions.

