Shweta Basu Prasad fulfills her wish of pursuing film course

Actor Shweta Basu Prasad has finally managed to fulfil her dream of pursuing a film course from one of the renowned institutes in India.

On Monday, Shweta took to Instagram to give fans an update about it.

"I have been wanting to do this course since 2013/2014, which I think is a full month course at the FTII campus in Pune. Finally this year during the lockdown I came across the online course for film appreciation and I finally did it. Although it was only for 5 days and online, I learnt a lot. After working in the movies for so many years sometimes just the basic is really important," she wrote.

Shweta also recalled how her tryst with acting started.

"I never went to any film school/acting school/theatre. My first association with Cinema is as an audience and that's what determines my choices in the projects that I do. Our batch had about 40 people from all over the country, most of them not even from the industry with no aspirations to become anything in the movies and yet we all shared, discussed, debated, questioned as pure Cinema lovers. Audience. Quest for knowledge should never cease. Student for life," she added.

Netizens have congratulated the 'Makdee' star.

"Films are really a product of years of hard work of a huge team hence knowledge of how to appreciate the hard work of cinema people is much needed," a social media user commented.

"Congratulations. You never fail to amaze us," another one commented.

Shweta was last seen in Netflix's 'Ray'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor