Siddhant Chaturvedi shares hilarious wrap up post from Shakun Batra's untitled next

Hilariously anticipating the film's name, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi announced the completion of Shakun Batra's untitled next on Friday.

The 28-year-old actor took to his Instagram Stories and posted two snapshots from the wrap-up day.

The first IG story is a screenshot of the actor's phone lock screen in which he could be seen holding the movie's clapperboard with "It's a wrap" written on it.

What's hilarious about the post is the 'Dharma Production 70' message that could be seen popping up on Siddhant's lock screen. "Ab toh Title rakhlo" (Keep the title now), read the message.

This post is in reference to the movie's name which has still not been disclosed by the makers.

The untitled movie which stars Siddhant alongside Ananya Panday and superstar Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films as the audience would be able to enjoy the performances of a never-before-seen trio on-screen.

Meanwhile, Ananya also announced the wrap-up of the film on Friday by posting a picture of the same clapperboard that Siddhant has posted on his IG story.

"Grateful for each and every one of you ilysm. My favourite experience ever," Ananya wrote in her IG story using a string of crying faces and red heart emoticons.

On the other hand, going by Deepika's fan pages and viral videos from the wrap-up day, the superstar might have also completed the shooting of this film.

Shakun Batra's directorial venture was announced in December 2019 and it went on floors in 2020.

The film which is yet to be titled is co-produced by ace filmmakers Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor