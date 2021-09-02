Siddhart Shukla Death: Celebs arrive to pay their last respects

Popular TV and film actor Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 on Thursday. After hearing the unfortunate news, a number of celebrities and colleagues of Sidharth took to social media to pay their tribute. Sidharth Shukla featured in several prominent television shows. Sidharth Shukla, who was a runner up in the Gladrags Manhunt and Mega model contest, made his television debut with Babul Ka Aangan Chootey Na on Sony TV. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa visited Siddharth Shukla's mother at his house.

Siddharth Shukla won a lot of hearts during his appearance on the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 13 which was televised on Colors TV. The channel remembered Sidharth Shukla with a emotional note which read, "We, at Colors, are saddened and devastated by the sudden loss of our family member, Sidharth Shukla. He will be immensely missed and his passing is an irreparable loss for us and the industry as a whole. Our thoughts, prayers and support are with his family, friends and fans at this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace."

