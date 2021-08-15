Siddharth Kumar Tewary, the man behind 'Mahabharat', 'Razia Sultan' launches YouTube channel on I-Day

Mumbai, Aug 15 Siddharth Kumar Tewary, has created 26 famous mythological serials like 'Mahabharat', 'Suryaputra Karn', 'Razia Sultan', 'Chandragupta Maurya', and 'Deva Shree Ganesha', to name a few.

India's foremost content creator known for creating popular series is now set to launch the official YouTube channel of his production house Swastik Productions on Sunday.

Talking about his channel, Siddharth said, "Being content creators, we've always been an organisation that works in tandem with broadcasters to showcase our work. With the world changing at this crazy pace and with content becoming so readily available at the click of a button, we knew we needed to become directly linked to our audiences and provide them with entertainment from their favorite shows from the long roster of shows we've produced at Swastik Productions."

"Some of our power-packed shows like 'Porus', 'Chandragupta Maurya' etc will all be available for viewing on our YouTube channel. These shows have been distributed globally across multiple languages and now they will be permanently housed on YouTube for people to enjoy. We are also determined to elevate the experience further by producing some exciting, multi-faceted content that will be exclusive to our channel. The content offering will range from mythology, fantasy, fiction, drama, lifestyle, culture, travel, and lots more. Exciting times ahead. Stay tuned."

On the occasion of Independence Day, the award-winning series 'Porus' will be the first show streaming on the channel celebrating the history of India.

