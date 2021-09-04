Siddharth Shukla Death: Sidnaz fan in coma after hearing Sidharth's news of death

Actor Siddharth Shukla, who starred in the 13th season of 'Bigg Boss', passed away on Thursday. He died of a heart attack. Siddharth's demise has come as a shock to the TV industry and his fans. The fans are mourning. Fans still can't believe that Siddharth has passed away at just 40 years of age. A similar shocking incident has now come to the fore. After hearing the news of Siddharth's death, one of his fans has went it to coma. A doctor has informed about this on Twitter.

The doctor tweeted, "Guys, talk to your family & friends, dont stay alone, one of the SidNaaz fan is hospitalized last night as found unconscious in washroom... Kindly take care of yourself... Pray for her...!!."

In another tweet the doctor wrote,"Getwell soon. Doctor said she is under partial coma due to excessive stress her pupil & limbs are not responding, i want every fan admires and supporters to stay calm, stop thinking much, and distract your mind, i knw its not easy. Bt u will have to let Sidharth go. Prayers"

Police are investigating Siddharth's death and are recording the answers of his close relatives. Accordingly, the statement of Siddhartha's mother was recorded. It stated, Siddharth was fine till night, after dinner he went to bed. However, he did not wake up in the morning, the mother reported. Meanwhile, Siddharth's family had earlier made it clear that he was not under any mental stress.





