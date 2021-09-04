Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill planned a 3 day wedding celebration in December - Reports

Actor Sidharth Shukla’s death has left a huge void in Shehnaaz Gill's life. The couple were reportedly planning to get married in December this year. A report in BollywoodLife suggests that Shehnaaz and Sidharth were engaged and planning to get married by the end of the year. As per reports, “They had informed their families who were deep into preparations. Not just this, they were also in talks with a plush Mumbai hotel to book rooms, banquet and other services for the wedding festivities which were planned for a period of three days. The two actors, their friends, and families had kept this a closely guarded secret."

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant, singer Abu Malik, in conversation with ETimes, shared that Shehnaaz wanted him to ask Sidharth to marry her. Abu said, “Shehnaaz told me this on March 22, 2020 - I think that this was just a day before the first lockdown.”He said Sidharth loved Shehnaaz a lot. Abu added, “Sidharth used to love her a lot. He would say that agar ek din woh naaraz ho jaati thi, toh uska din kharaab ho jaata tha.”Ever since Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise, his fans have been writing messages of concern about his close friend Shehnaaz Gill. Sidharth and Shehnaaz, or SidNaaz as fans lovingly called them, met during Bigg Boss 13 and formed a close bond. The two were in touch after the show wrapped up, and Shehnaaz often referred to him as her family. After Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill appeared in two music videos together, Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. Both were huge hits, with more than 100 million views on YouTube.