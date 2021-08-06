Sidharth Malhotra is expected to enter the big league with Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most promising actors in the industry. The trailer of Shershaah features him in a completely different role from what he has done in the past. Shershaah based on the story of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) will emerge as a game-changer for Sidharth. The story transits from Batra’s personal life to his professional journey. The actor is likely to enter the big leagues as he eases into the role of a young romantic boy next door & an action war hero all in one film.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, ‘Shershaah’ is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead along with Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar, and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles. Shershaah will be released on Amazon Prime Video on 12 August

