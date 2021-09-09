Sidharth Malhotra pays tribute to Captain Vikram Batra on his birth anniversary

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who is currently basking in praises for his portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra in the film 'Shershaah', paid tribute to the late Param Veer Chakra awardee on his birth anniversary on Thursday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a collage image of many pictures of the late braveheart. The bottom of the picture read, "Remembering Capt. Vikram Batra (PVC)."

Along with the photo, Sidharth penned a note in loving memory of Capt. Batra.

"Dear Shershaah, They say that those who touch our lives, stay in our hearts forever. And Captain Vikram Batra, you have touched our lives immensely with you valour, wisdom, charm & love for the nation. You will stay in our hearts forever...In your loving memory, Jai Hind. #Shershaah #VikramBatra," he wrote in the caption.

For the unversed, 'Shershaah' is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999.

Actors Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra among many others acted in the hit war drama.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, 'Shershaah' was released on August 12.

( With inputs from ANI )

