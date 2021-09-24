Sidharth Malhotra to attend screening of 'Shershaah' at first Himalayan Film Festival

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is in Ladakh to attend the screening of his hit film 'Shershaah' at the first-ever Himalayan Film Festival.

On Friday, Sidharth took to Instagram Stories and posted a few videos from his flight to Ladakh. In the clips, he can be seen expressing his happiness about getting the honour to attend the festival.

Directed by Vishnuvaradhan, 'Shershaah' is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999.

The film, which was released a month ago, was hailed by everyone. Be it actors' performances or the songs, 'Shershaah' became a massive hit for many reasons.

Dharma Productions, one of the production companies behind the project, also shared the news with fans on their Instagram handle.

"Our #Shershaah is back to the land of #Ladakh to attend the screening of the film at the first ever Himalayan Film Festival! Yeh dil hamesha maange more," the post read.

Speaking about The Himalayan Film Festival (THFF), it will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur at Leh, Ladakh today.

( With inputs from ANI )

