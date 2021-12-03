Sidharth Shukla becomes the most searched celebrity of 2021 in Yahoo's List

Late actor Sidharth Shukla is India’s Most Searched Personality of 2021. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi bagged the top spot in the category, Sidharth’s name appeared fourth on the list. The second and third spots went to cricketer Virat Kohli and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, grabbed the second spot on Yahoo’s Top Newsmaker of 2021 list.

The first spot went to Farmers’ Protest. To note, the star kid was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau for his alleged connection to the Mumbai cruise drugs case and was granted bail after spending 25 days in custody. The third, fourth and fifth spots were taken by the 2021 Union Budget of India, Raj Kundra and Black Fungus. Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on September 2. The actor was 40. The news of his death left fan devastated. Kareena Kapoor topped the Most Searched Female Celebrity list of 2021 in India. Katrina Kaif, who is all set to marry Vicky Kaushal, bagged the second spot. Priyanka Chopra ranked third on the list, followed by Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone, on the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.