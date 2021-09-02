Sidharth Shukla complained of chest pain before his death - Reports

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday. He was 40. He reportedly suffered a massive heart attack. According to a India TV report, the former Big Boss winner, complained of chest pain on Wednesday night and asked his mother, who lives on the 6th floor of the same building, to visit him. After talking to her and drinking water, he went to sleep. Later, he suffered a heart attack. According to hospital officials, he was brought dead to Mumbai's Cooper hospital. The last rites of the late actor, is likely to take place tomorrow according to a News 18 report.

Sidharth's demise has send shockwaves across the entertainment industry. Alia Bhatt, who worked with Sidharth Shukla as a co-actor in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, called him kind, genuine and a positive person as she paid tribute on social media. Gurmeet Choudhary tweeted, "Not sinking in... A star like no other. God give strength to his family and his fans who loved him like next of kin! Gone too soon, bhai. #SidharthShukla."

Hailing from Mumbai, Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with the Hindi TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008. He got his first major breakthrough after starring in the Colors TV show Balika Vadhu. This was followed by his stint in several reality TV shows, such as Khatron Ke Khiladi, India’s Got Talent and multiple seasons of Bigg Boss. He found immense popularity after winning Bigg Boss 13 and recently appeared on Bigg Boss OTT with Shehnaaz Gill. In a career spanning over 15 years, actor Sidharth Shukla won many hearts with his charming looks, acting prowess, and strong persona both on-screen and off-screen. Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters, with whom the late star shared a special bond. The actor had time and again expressed his love for his doting mother on social media.



