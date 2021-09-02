Sidharth Shukla last spoke to Karan Kundra before his death, actor recalls his last conversation

In a shocking turn of events, television and Bollywood actor Sidharth Shukla passed away after a massive heart attack. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. The news come as a complete shocker to celebs of the television and Bollywood industry. Ever since the news broke out, many have been taking to their social media handles to express their shock and mourn the loss of the actor. Actor Karan Kundra, who was recently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, expressing shock over Sidharth's demise revealed that he had spoken to the late actor last evening.Karan, who spoke with Sidharth over phone, wrote in disbelief: "Shocking.. just last night we were talking about how well you’re doing.. can’t believe! Gone to soon buddy gone too soon RIP will remember you always smiling.. extremely sad."

Born on 12 December 1980 in Mumbai to Ashok Shukla and Rita Shukla, Sidharth's family has roots in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh. He completed his schooling from St. Xavier's High School, Fort and later graduated in Interior designing from Rachana Sansad School of Interior Design. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya. Sidharth is known for his roles in daily soaps such as "Balika Vadhu" and "Dil Se Dil Tak". He is also popular for his tints in reality shows such as "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi" and "Bigg Boss 13".