Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz's unreleased music video poignantly titled 'Adhura'

Mumbai, Oct 14 Late television star Sidharth Shukla and his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill's unreleased and unfinished music video has been titled 'Adhura'.

A tweet from the official handle of music label Saregama read: "Ek Adhura Gaana Ek Adhuri Kahani #Adhura.... coming soon.

The tweet also featured a poster, which features a burning candle. The poster reads: "Ek Adhura gaana, ek adhuri kahani...a Sidnaaz song. Releasing soon."

'Adhura' is a tribute to the memory of the late actor. The song will feature Shehnaaz and Sidharth and will have footage from the last time the popular pair shot together for the music video of the song earlier this year.

Shreya Ghoshal and Arko have composed the music for the song.

'Adhura' will release on Saregama Music's YouTube channel and all major music streaming platforms on October 21.

Known for his work in shows such as 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na', 'Dil Se Dil Tak' and 'Balika Vadhu', Sidharth, who came out as the winner of 'Bigg Boss 13', died aged 40 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest on September 2.

He is survived by his mother Rita Shukla and two sisters.

