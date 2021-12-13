Sidharth Shukla's family expresses gratitude to fans for remembering late actor on his birth anniversary

Actor Sidharth Shukla's family on Monday issued a statement expressing gratitude towards fans who remembered the late actor on his 41st birthday anniversary, which was yesterday.

The statement from the Sidharth's family read, "Sidharth's Birthday would have been a much more difficult day for us but seeing all the love sent his way made it easier and beautiful. We feel blessed that Sidharth is still being showered with unconditional love and continues to live in all our hearts, forever."

"A heartfelt Thank You from us to each and everyone of you! We are grateful for all the love you have shown to our family, including our father. Please keep Sidharth and our family in your thoughts and prayers always. Shukla Family," it added.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill, the late actor's rumoured girlfriend, had also shared a throwback picture of Sidharth in which he could be seen smiling with all his heart. The image was edited to add wings on Sidharth's shoulders to make him look like an angel.

Apart from this, fans of the actor also flooded social media with Sidharth's pictures and penned heartful notes remembering him.

Sidharth had died of a heart attack at the age of 40 on September 2. He last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.

( With inputs from ANI )

