Sidharth Shukla's last rites performed in the presence of family and friends

Popular actor Sidharth Shukla, who died in Mumbai on Thursday, was cremated at Oshiwara crematorium this afternoon. His mortal remains were brought in an ambulance decorated with flowers.

Members from the television industry, friends and family members were present at the funeral. Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, Abhinav Shukla, Karanvir Bohra, Shefali Jariwala, and Darshan Raval, among others reached the crematorium to pay their last respects to Sidharth.

Even several fans gathered outside the cremation ground to see Sidharth one last time.

It's indeed a difficult phase for everyone, especially for Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla, sisters and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill, who was accompanied by her brother Shehbaz.

Several pictures from the cremation ceremony have been doing the rounds on social media, wherein Shehnaaz is looking devastated. According to reports, Shehnaaz was by Sidharth's side when he breathed his last.

The exact reason behind his demise has not been revealed yet. Many reports stated that the 40-year-old actor died due to a heart attack.

While confirming Sidharth's death, an official from Mumbai's Cooper hospital toldthat the actor was brought dead to the hospital on Thursday morning.

Sidharth, who was a huge personality, started his career as a model. He made his acting debut with a lead role in the TV series 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na' in 2008, and since then he had never looked back.

With the TV show 'Balika Vadhu' and Bollywood debut with 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', Sidharth gained more popularity. He was scaling high on the career graph ever since he won 'Bigg Boss 13' in February 2020.

After appearing in 'Bigg Boss', Sidharth bagged several work projects. He had done back to back music videos. He even made his digital debut with 'Broken But Beautiful 3' earlier this year, which, however, was his last on-screen performance.

( With inputs from ANI )

