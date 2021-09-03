Sidharth Shukla's old tweet about death goes viral

Popular small screen actor Siddharth Shukla died on Friday at the age of 40. The sudden demise of Shukla on Friday at such a young age shocked the Indian film and television industry. Mumbai's Cooper hospital confirmed his news of death to ANI. According to one of the hospital officials, around 9:25 am, he was brought dead to the hospital on Thursday. However, the exact reason behind his demise has not been revealed yet. As per several reports, Sidharth died of a heart attack.

He recently tasted success with his stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', where he emerged as the winner. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.

Siddharth was active on social media. After Siddharth's death, his tweet from 4 years ago is going viral. In this tweet, he had commented on death. He wrote,"Death is not the greatest loss in life .The greatest loss is what dies inside of us while we live....."

The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.